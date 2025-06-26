JI announces formation of public committees across Pakistan

Rehman asserted that the public committees would help resolve everyday issues faced by citizens

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced the establishment of public committees across the country to address local issues.

The decision was made during party’s organizational meeting chaired by JI Emir, with JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, Deputy Emir, and the provincial and district emirs attending online.

Rehman asserted that the public committees would help resolve everyday issues faced by citizens. He also noted that the youth would be prioritized in the process of inducting.

He also emphasized that the committees would raise voice against the drug abuse. The member conventions would be held in tehsil, district and zonal levels.

Rehman highlighted the success of the recent membership drive where hundreds of thousands of people secured membership of the party.