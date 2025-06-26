Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Muharram moon sighting

Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Thursday) for sighting of the Muharram moon, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam, holding profound spiritual and historical significance for Muslims around the world.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting will be held at the deputy commissioner’s office in Quetta. Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will convene simultaneously at their respective headquarters across the country. The final announcement regarding the moon sighting would be made by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s national space agency, Suparco, has predicted that Muharram moon likely to be sighted on June 26.

According to a Suparco spokesperson, the birth of the new moon will take place on June 25, 2025, at 3:32pm. By the time the sun sets on June 26, the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes old — a condition considered favorable for visibility.

