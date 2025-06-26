President Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's resolve to eradicate drug abuse

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eliminating narcotics from the society and called for a united front in the fight against drug abuse.

Marking the day with this year’s global theme, “Breaking the Chain: Prevention and Recovery for All,” President Zardari emphasized the urgent need for dismantling drug networks and adopting a comprehensive approach that prioritises prevention, education, treatment and law enforcement.

“Drug abuse and illicit trafficking remain global challenges that demand unified and sustained international cooperation,” the President said, highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing efforts and support for international and multilateral initiatives to combat narcotics.

President Zardari lauded the role of the Anti-Narcotics Force, operating under the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, for its dedication and achievements in curbing the drug trade. “We must raise awareness and educate our citizens, especially the younger generation, about the dangers of drug abuse to build a safer and healthier society,” he added.

The president underlined the importance of community engagement and access to rehabilitation services. “Prevention begins at home, in schools, and within communities. Equally important is ensuring access to recovery services for those affected,” he noted, urging joint efforts from civil society, the private sector, and international partners.

Paying homage to those who lost their lives in the fight against drugs, President Zardari said, “I pay tribute to the brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to combat this scourge.”

The President concluded with a call to action for all Pakistanis: “Together, we can safeguard future generations and ensure that every individual has the opportunity to live a life free from the influence of narcotics.”

