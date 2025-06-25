Islamic new year begins as Muharram moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to mark start of Hijri year 1447 on Thursday

RIYADH (Dunya News) - The crescent moon marking the beginning of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, was sighted in Saudi Arabia.

According to Arab media, the Hijri year 1447 will officially begin on Thursday.

In conjunction with the Islamic New Year, the annual Kiswa (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) replacement ceremony has commenced at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. The event marks one of the holiest traditions in the Islamic world.

The new Kiswa will be draped over the Kaaba after the Isha prayer, amid tight security and logistical arrangements. The covering is crafted with great care at the Kiswa Factory, where over 200 skilled artisans spend nearly 11 months producing it. The Kiswa weighs 1,415 kilograms and is made using 1,000 kilograms of pure silk, intricately embroidered with 120 kilograms of gold and 100 kilograms of silver thread to inscribe Quranic verses.

The ceremony will be attended by the Imams of Masjid al-Haram, Kiswa Factory experts, senior Saudi officials, and a special delegation.

The removed portions of the old Kiswa, especially sections with gold threads, are preserved with great reverence.