PMD shares reason behind earthquakes in Karachi

Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 22:31:57 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported 57 low-magnitude earthquakes in Karachi since June 1, 2025, with tremors ranging from 1.5 to 3.8 on the Richter scale.

These events, linked to the active Landhi Fault Line, are part of a natural seismic swarm caused by tectonic stress release.

According to PMD officials, such minor quakes are typical in seismically active regions and were felt lightly across the city due to their shallow depths of up to 70 kilometers.

Located near the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, Karachi is prone to such low-level seismic activity, driven by natural tectonic movements. Factors like soft soil, land reclamation, and unregulated groundwater extraction may amplify the perception of shaking. PMD emphasizes that these tremors are normal and do not signal an imminent major earthquake.

The PMD’s seismic monitoring team is actively tracking data to detect any unusual patterns in real time. Authorities urge residents to remain calm, rely on verified information, and avoid spreading unconfirmed rumors that could spark panic.