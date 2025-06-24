Suparco predicts Muharram moon likely to be sighted on June 26

Coastal regions of the country will experience a 75-minute gap between sunset and moonset

KARACHI (Web Desk) — Pakistan’s national space agency, Suparco, has predicted the possible sighting of the Muharram-ul-Haram 1447 Hijri moon.

According to a Suparco spokesperson, the birth of the new moon is expected to take place on June 25, 2025, at 3:32pm.

By the time the sun sets on June 26, the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes old — a condition considered favorable for visibility.

The spokesperson stated that coastal regions of the country will experience a 75-minute gap between sunset and moonset, which creates a suitable window for the moon to be sighted.

If the weather stays clear on the evening of June 26, there are high chances that the crescent will be visible. Based on this, the first day of Muharram 1447 Hijri is likely to fall on Friday, June 27, 2025.

To officially determine the start of the Islamic new year, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced a meeting on June 26 in Quetta.

The session will take place at the DC Office Quetta and will be chaired by the committee’s head, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The committee will gather and review eyewitness reports along with scientific data before announcing whether the moon has been sighted or not.

Citizens across Pakistan are advised to keep an eye out and report any confirmed sightings of the moon to their nearest district office or concerned authorities. Every report helps in making the final decision.

As the new Islamic year approaches, the coordination between Suparco and religious authorities ensures a smooth and transparent process for moon sighting, helping to maintain unity and clarity across the country.