PIA resumes Gulf flights following Iran-Israel ceasefire

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 16:35:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Following the formal announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and improving conditions in the Persian Gulf, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its flight operations to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai.

The national carrier had earlier suspended its Gulf operations due to escalating regional tensions. With the situation now stabilising, PIA has restarted flights, though some operational delays persist.

A PIA spokesperson advised passengers to contact the airline’s call center for up-to-date flight information. The reservation department has begun rebooking affected travelers on alternate flights. “We regret the inconvenience caused due to cancellations, but passenger safety remains our top priority,” the spokesperson stated.

Despite the resumption, delays ranging from 4 to 13 hours have been reported across major airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Over 55 flights have been delayed, including 14 operated by foreign airlines.

Several flights remain canceled, including:

• 8 outbound flights from Karachi to Jeddah, Doha, and Istanbul

• 2 Dubai-bound flights from Karachi operated by foreign carriers

• 5 flights from Lahore to Sharjah, Muscat, and Riyadh

Significant delays include:

• PK 747 from Lahore to Madinah: 13-hour delay

• A Doha-Karachi-Lahore foreign flight: 10-hour delay

• PK 233 from Islamabad to Dubai: 15-hour delay

• 2 Bahrain-Islamabad flights: 4-hour delay each