Pakistan expresses deep concern at serious escalation in security situation in region

'We urge adherence to fundamental principles of international law'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region as a result of attacks against USA's Al Udeid Air base in Qatar.

“We strongly condemn the recent violations of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

“We urge adherence to fundamental principles of international law and call for exercise of restraint by all sides,” it added.

Pakistan also reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all conflicts, and urged immediate steps for de-escalation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was now in place and asked both countries not to violate it, only hours after Iran launched waves of missiles, which Israel's ambulance service said killed four people.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

When Trump announced on Monday what he called a complete ceasefire to end a 12-day war, he appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have time to complete missions that were underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

Witnesses said they heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in southern Israel before Trump's statement.

Israel's military said six waves of missiles were launched by Iran and Israel's national ambulance service said four people were killed in Beersheba, the first reported deaths in Israel since Trump announced the ceasefire.

Iran's semi-official SNN news agency reported on Tuesday that Tehran fired its last round of missiles before the ceasefire came into effect.