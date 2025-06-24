Fazl summons JUI-F's central Majlis-e-Shura meeting

According to JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghori, the meeting will be held on June 26-27 in Islamabad.

Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 05:36:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an emergency meeting of JUI-F's central Majlis-e-Shura

According to JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghori, the meeting will be held on June 26-27 in Islamabad. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the meeting which will be attended by JUI-F's Majlis-e-Shura members from across the country.

The spokesperson informed that country's political and economic situation will come under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting will also review the regional situation in the wake of Iran-Israel war and US intervention in the conflict.

The spokesperson further informed that law and order situation in the country -- particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh -- will also be reviewed.

