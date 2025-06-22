PM Shehbaz condemns US strikes on Iran, reaffirms solidarity in call with Iranian president

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz condemns US strikes on Iran, reaffirms solidarity in call with Iranian president

PM condemns US attacks on Iran, reaffirms solidarity in call with Iranian president

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 18:19:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, discussing critical issues related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, the leaders exchanged views on various matters concerning the conflict. PM Sharif strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran following Israeli aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Iranian government and its people.

Expressing deep condolences for the loss of precious lives, the prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks.

Prime Minister's Office

Press Wing

Islamabad: 22 June, 2025



Telephone Conversation between Prime Minister & President of Iran



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Masoud Pezeshkian, this… pic.twitter.com/YNw1WAO5Gv — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 22, 2025

He highlighted that the US strikes targeted facilities protected under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), describing them as a grave violation of IAEA regulations and international laws.

During the conversation, PM Sharif emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace, stating that negotiations remain the only viable path forward. He stressed the necessity for immediate collective efforts to de-escalate tensions and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing a constructive role in this regard.