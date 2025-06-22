Only state can declare jihad, says ISPR DG

He said that followers of all religions in Pakistan are equal citizens

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Director General of army’s media wing Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that only the state has the authority to declare jihad — no individual or group has the right to do so.

During a special meeting here with representatives of various religious communities and social groups, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG emphasized that followers of all religions in Pakistan are equal citizens and enjoy full constitutional rights, adding that national unity can only be sustained through equality and harmony.

He said that India was behind terrorism in Pakistan. But, the Pakistan Army is responding to the enemy with modern warfare strategies. He stressed that ethnic or linguistic hatred is ignorance, and that all Pakistanis are equal — if united, no power can defeat them.

On the occasion, representatives from various religious and social groups expressed appreciation for the meeting and hoped that such dialogues would continue in the future.