Punjab to impose section 144 for Muharram security measures for 10 days

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab to impose section 144 for Muharram security measures for 10 days

Residents along procession routes are prohibited from collecting stones and garbage on rooftops

Follow on Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 12:15:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has announced the enforcement of Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure strict security during the holy month.

According to the official notification, no new processions or gatherings will be allowed without the approval of the relevant authorities. The display of weapons or incendiary materials in public places has been strictly prohibited.

To maintain communal harmony, the use of provocative slogans, gestures, or statements that could inflame sectarian or religious sentiments has been banned. The provincial Home Department has clarified that all forms of speech, content, or media that promote sectarian or ethnic hatred are covered under the Section 144 restrictions.

Furthermore, residents along procession routes are prohibited from constructing rooftop structures or collecting stones, bricks, bottles, or garbage on their rooftops. Watching processions from rooftops or shopfronts along the route will also be treated as a violation of the law.

A ban on pillion riding will be enforced on 9th and 10th Muharram, with exemptions for elderly citizens, women, and law enforcement personnel. All other restrictions under Section 144 will remain in place from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and report any suspicious activities to ensure peaceful and secure observance of Muharram throughout Punjab.