Four-point agenda for today's Senate session released

Pakistan Pakistan Four-point agenda for today's Senate session released

The Senate will meet today (Saturday) at the Parliament House at 12:30pm.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 05:18:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate will meet today (Saturday) at the Parliament House for which a four-point agenda has been released. The Senate session will start at 12:30pm, Dunya News reported.

As per agenda released by the Senate secretariat, the Senate session will begin with the recitation from the Holy Quran.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, chairman, standing committee on finance and revenue will present report of the committee on the proposals for making recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement.

A motion will be tabled for further consideration that the Senate may make recommendations to the National Assembly on the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as required under Article 73 of the constitution.

Furthermore, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla will move a motion that the recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as reported by the Committee, be adopted.

On the other hand, under Article 73, the Senate can give recommendations to the National Assembly on the Finance Bill 2025, while during the session, a resolution to approve the recommendations on the Finance Bill 2025 will be presented.

