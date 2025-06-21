Budget Session of GB Assembly to be held on June 23

Pakistan Pakistan Budget Session of GB Assembly to be held on June 23

Finance Minister Engineer Ismail will unveil the budget for fiscal year 2025-26 during the session.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 04:03:26 PKT

GILGIT (Dunya News) - The budget session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will be held on June 23 (Monday). The session will be held at 4:00pm at the assembly building in Gilgit.

The session has been summoned by Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and will be chaired by Speaker Nazir Ahmad Advocate. Finance Minister Engineer Muhammad Ismail will unveil the budget for fiscal year 2025-26 during the session.

According to Engineer Muhammad Ismail, the total outlay of the budget would be over Rs 150 billion. He informed that Rs 22 billion will be allocated for development projects and Rs 80 billion for non-development projects.

He further said that Rs 15 billion will be allocated for PSDP projects. He said that there is also a proposal for 10 percent increase in the salaries of government employees.

