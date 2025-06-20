Bilawal asserts victory over India in war of narrative

Says “If India dares to eye Sindh’s water, we’ll fight another war and take all six rivers.”

Fri, 20 Jun 2025 23:43:34 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan has successfully defeated India in the narrative war at international forums.

Addressing a public rally in Karachi, Bilawal stated that under the Prime Minister’s directive, he visited several countries including the US, Europe, and Brussels to present Pakistan’s stance to the world.

He said, “We proved during the war that although India is seven times bigger, our air force and military gave them a befitting reply, and we are proud of that.”

He added that after being defeated militarily, India tried to win diplomatically, but Pakistan countered that too.

Bilawal emphasized that Pakistan stood for truth while India relied on lies.

“We have always raised the Kashmir issue - Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and Asif Zardari all fought for Kashmir.”

He criticized PTI founder for his weak stance during the Kashmir crisis, saying, “When India attacked Kashmir, he simply said in the assembly, ‘What can I do?’”

Bilawal also accused India of threatening Pakistan’s water rights by violating the Indus Waters Treaty.

“If India dares to eye Sindh’s water, we’ll fight another war and take all six rivers.”

He warned political opponents, calling them “political orphans” and predicted their defeat in the next elections.

He concluded by praising Pakistan’s armed forces and accusing India of investing billions globally to label Pakistan a terrorist state — a move Pakistan successfully countered.