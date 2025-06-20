Father, son among three killed as glacier collapses in Naran

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) - A tragic incident occurred at the popular tourist destination of Sohni Waterfall in Naran, Hazara Division, where a glacier collapse claimed the lives of three tourists.

According to police sources, the tourists were taking photos near the glacier at Sohni Waterfall when a large chunk of ice suddenly broke off and buried them underneath.

The deceased belonged to the same family and included a father, his son, and a cousin.

Local residents and police immediately launched a rescue operation and recovered the bodies, which were then shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

All three victims were residents of Harbanspura, Lahore.



