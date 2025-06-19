My full focus is on providing free medical treatment to people: CM Maryam

Commends Health Minister Imran Nazir for his performance

Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 12:42:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that improvements are underway in the healthcare sector and that her full focus is on providing free medical treatment to the people. The Clinics on Wheels are now ready to serve all districts and urban areas of the province.

The Punjab government has achieved another milestone in the health sector. CM Maryam Sharif inaugurated the second phase of the Clinics on Wheels project. She inspected the mobile clinics and handed over keys of new vehicles to doctors.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that her primary focus is to ensure free healthcare access to the public.

Medicines for cancer, hepatitis, and cardiac patients are now being delivered directly to their homes. These mobile clinics will now be available across all districts and urban areas of Punjab. “My dream of delivering people’s rights to their doorstep is becoming a reality,” she added.

Commending Health Minister Imran Nazir, the Health Secretary, and the Primary Health Department, Maryam Nawaz stated that this success would not have been possible without their dedicated team. A few months ago, there were 245 Clinic on Wheels vehicles, and that number has since increased. These vehicles can easily reach into streets and neighborhoods.

The CM further shared that these mobile clinics are fully air-conditioned and serve as moving mini-operating theatres. Over the past year alone, these clinics have treated 10 million people, with over 45,000 patients benefitting daily. She also noted that Mayo Hospital now offers excellent treatment facilities.

She said that significant work in the healthcare sector was carried out during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

However, there came a time when even basic healthcare was out of reach for the public. Over the past four years, the people suffered greatly, and no one listened to their plight. She emphasizsed her commitment to taking every possible step for public welfare.

She added that all government hospitals will now provide free medicines, for which the government has allocated a fund of Rs. 100 billion. Gradually, conditions in public hospitals are improving. The Clinics on Wheels initiative will also be further expanded to ensure every citizen has access to healthcare at their doorstep.