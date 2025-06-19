Supreme Court reserves verdict in judges' transfer and seniority case

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court reserves verdict in judges' transfer and seniority case

A short order in the judges' transfer and seniority case is expected to be announced later today

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 11:17:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s constitutional bench has reserved its verdict in the high-profile case concerning the transfer and seniority of judges.

A five-member bench led by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar concluded the proceedings after hearing final arguments from all parties, including Idrees Ashraf, the counsel representing the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Justice Mazhar remarked that the Judicial Commission does not possess any authority to order the transfer of judges. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan inquired whether there was any precedent of a judge being transferred under Article 200 of the constitution.

Responding to the query, the Attorney General stated that there has been no historical instance of judges being transferred, adding that the roles of the President and Prime Minister in such matters are limited.

Following the conclusion of arguments, the court reserved its judgment. A short order in the judges' transfer and seniority case is expected to be announced later today (Thursday).