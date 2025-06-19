We consider Israel a 'terrorist state', says Waqas Akram

Pakistan Pakistan We consider Israel a 'terrorist state', says Waqas Akram

He said that the government is only issuing statements regarding the Iran-Israel tensions.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 05:48:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretary information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, on Wednesday said that we consider Israel a 'terrorist state' and a major threat to regional peace and stability.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said that the PTI founder postponed the protest in light of the Israeli attacks on Iran. He said that our party had condemned Israel in the past, and would continue to do so in the future as well.

Waqas Akram said that the government is only issuing statements regarding the Iran-Israel tensions. He said mere statements were no longer sufficient. Real action is needed now to mount effective diplomatic pressure on Israel.

He said that Pakistan should mobilize international forums like OIC to take a collective stance against Israel to achieve peace in the region.

Waqas Akram criticized the government for keeping PTI founder Imran Khan in solitary confinement to prevent him from issuing guidelines to PTI leaders and workers. No matter what they do, the voice of the PTI founder cannot be silenced, he said.

