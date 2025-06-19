Pakistan is peace-loving, responsible nuclear state: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environment, Senator Sherry Rehman, on Wednesday said that Pakistan is a peace-loving and responsible nuclear state, and this is a narrative that continues to gain international recognition.

In her speech during Senate session, Sherry Rehman condemned India’s actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), stating that no clause permits unilateral suspension. “Using water as a weapon of war sets a dangerous precedent,” she warned.

Senator Sherry Rehman said, "We did not impose war; using water as a weapon is something the world has never seen."

She said that everyone collectively defended Pakistan’s case when India tried to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally. She said that our doors are open for talks. We speak for peace not for war, she said.

Drawing attention to climate change, Sherry Rehman said Pakistan had recently been ranked the most climate-vulnerable country globally, according to international assessments. “This is an alarming development. We must act accordingly,” she stressed.

She criticized the significant reduction in the environment protection budget, which has been slashed from Rs 7.2 billion to Rs 3.1 billion. In a country facing extreme weather and environmental crises, cutting the climate budget is irresponsible, she said.

