NDMA issues heatwave alert for June 18–22 across country

Pakistan Pakistan NDMA issues heatwave alert for June 18–22 across country

In Sindh, cities like Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, others will likely bear brunt of weave

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 19:32:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a heatwave alert from June 18 to 22, warning of extremely high temperatures across several regions of Pakistan.

According to an NDMA spokesperson, parts of South Punjab, Sindh, Eastern Balochistan, and Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to be significantly affected.

In Sindh, cities like Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Nawabshah will likely bear the brunt of the intense heat.

The spokesperson further stated that Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur in Southern Punjab are also expected to experience severe heat.

Read also : PDMA issues red alert for Punjab as heatwave intensifies

In Balochistan, areas including Sibi, Naseerabad, Dera Murad Jamali, and Jaffarabad are on high alert, while in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu are also expected to face sweltering conditions.

The NDMA has advised the public to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, stay hydrated, and follow government advisories closely to minimize health risks during this period.