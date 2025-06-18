Petition against PML-N MPA Samiullah's victory dismissed

Says petition technically non-maintainable

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court's (LHC) Election Tribunal has dismissed a petition challenging the victory of MPA Samiullah Khan, husband of Punjab Information Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bokhari.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasir Gillani.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, who presided over the election tribunal, issued an eight-page written verdict, rejecting the petition on the grounds of non-compliance with legal requirements.

According to the judgment, the petition was not verified by an Oath Commissioner, was not filed under Section 4 of the Election Act 2017, and also failed to comply with Sections 142 and 143 at the time of submission.

The court cited several similar Supreme Court rulings, stating that the petition was technically non-maintainable.

The petitioner had argued that the results of 17 polling stations in PP-145 should be corrected in accordance with Form-45, and had requested the court to declare the Form-45s of those polling stations invalid.

However, after considering all arguments, the court ruled that since the petition was not filed within the legal framework, it stands dismissed under Section 145 of the Election Act.

