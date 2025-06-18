Fire breaks out in shopping mall in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Fire breaks out in shopping mall in Karachi

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 05:56:11 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Fire broke out at a shopping mall located in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Tuesday night which spread quickly and engulfed a large portion of the building.

At least 12 fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and started operation to bring the fire under control. According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known.

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. Meanwhile, Fire brigade officials declared the blaze to be a second-degree fire.

Fire brigade sources have expressed fear that the fire would spread further. Fire tenders from nearby stations have also been called in to contain the blaze which is still raging with full intensity.

