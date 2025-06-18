Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan today after concluding UK visit

Nawaz Sharif stayed in London for two week where he underwent regular medical check-ups.

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan today (Wednesday) after concluding UK visit.

Earlier, addressing a luncheon hosted in his honour in London, Nawaz Sharif said that the current government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing an excellent job and added that there is no difference between him and Shehbaz Sharif -- "we are one."

Talking about Iran-Israel conflict, Nawaz Sharif said that Iran endures Israeli aggression and fights back aggressively. He said that Iran is not just a neighbour but a brotherly country with deep-rooted religious and cultural ties with Pakistan.

The PML-N president further said that the Government of Pakistan's stance on the issue of Iran is based on principle.

He also referred to India’s recent aggression, saying it had faced consequences. “India’s false pride has been broken, and their leadership is now embarrassed at home. This was only possible due to our strong military and the unity of our people,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan has defended itself against India's aggression. He further said that our military capability is for defense, not offense.

He also appreciated the overseas supporters of the PML-N, calling them an asset to the party. He also stressed the need for national unity in the current circumstances.

