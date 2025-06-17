4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Pishin

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far

PISHIN (Dunya News) – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Pishin, Balochistan, causing panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the quake's epicenter was located 21 kilometers southeast of Pishin at a depth of 12 kilometers.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, but the tremors frightened residents, prompting many to rush out of their homes while reciting prayers.

Just a day earlier, mild tremors were also felt in various parts of Karachi.

The Seismological Center recorded two quakes — one at a magnitude of 2.5 and another at 2.6 — with epicenters located 40 kilometers underground near DHA City. The tremors caused fear among the people, with many evacuating their homes.

Notably, since June 1, Karachi has experienced a total of 42 earthquake tremors.

