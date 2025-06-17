Massive smoke cloud billows from central Israel following Iranian missile attack

HERZLIYA (Reuters) – A massive smoke cloud was seen billowing from a site in central Israel’s Herzilya city on Tuesday morning, following an Iranian missile attack.

Air raid sirens wailed in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, as several explosions were also heard. In Herzliya, damaged buses and craters could be seen from a parking lot near what appeared to be a long, flowing cloud of black smoke.

Police officers stand next to a crater at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran in Herzliya on June 17, 2025.



Israeli police said in a statement that there has been damage to property in central Israel but did not specify what had been hit, local media reported.

Meanwhile, missile smoke trails were seen in the skies above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem early morning.

Sirens blared before blasts were heard as multiple smoke trails appeared in the slightly overcast sky above Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army said its defensive systems were operating to intercept an incoming threat after it identified missiles launched from Iran.

Israel launched its air war on early Friday with a surprise attack that has killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran's military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists. It says it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in the coming days.

Iranian officials have reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 Israelis had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.

A police officer walks past a burnt-out bus, following a missile attack from Iran, in Herzliya on June 17, 2025.