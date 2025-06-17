Rules amended without full court meeting are illegal, writes Justice Sattar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A controversy has emerged over amendments to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Rules 2025, as Justice Babar Sattar strongly objected to the changes in a letter addressed to Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and fellow judges.

In his letter, Justice Sattar contended that the amendments were made without convening a full court meeting, which was against legal procedure.

He stated that the changes violated Article 208 of the constitution and the Lahore High Court rules, which the IHC had previously adopted.

Justice Sattar emphasised that under Article 208, only the Chief Justice and the judges of a High Court collectively have the authority to frame rules. This power, he said, cannot be delegated or exercised in any other manner. He further pointed out that there was no record of a full court meeting in which the Islamabad High Court Rules 2011 were repealed or even discussed.

Calling the Islamabad High Court Rules 2025 legally unauthorised and unconstitutional, Justice Sattar urged immediate rectification, warning that the improper changes could affect the rights of court employees and bring disrepute to the institution.

He concluded by stressing the importance of adherence to constitutional mandates and transparency in judicial governance.