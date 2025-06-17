Punjab budget has significant allocations for every sector: Azma Bokhari

People from other provinces now cite Punjab's development as a model

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating that the budget has addressed key demands, including provisions for journalists.

Talking to media, she said the Punjab budget is one of the best in the province’s history, offering significant allocations for every sector, including health, transport, and welfare.

“The Chief Minister will soon issue allotment letters, and steps are being taken to ensure timely payment of salaries to journalists,” she added.

Azma Bukhari emphasised that health cadres will be introduced, ensuring comprehensive treatment facilities for journalists. “People from other provinces now cite Punjab’s development as a model,” she remarked, adding that special initiatives are also being undertaken for the revival of the film industry.

She assured that whatever falls under her responsibility for journalists’ welfare will be fulfilled with commitment.

“The journey of progress and prosperity continues in Punjab. The minimum wage has been raised to Rs40,000, and Punjab now pays the highest salaries and pensions in the country,” she concluded.

