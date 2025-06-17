Pakistan's nuclear policy for defence, not dominance: Khawaja Asif

Says Pakistan does not seek hegemony in the region

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 04:54:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful and defensive use of its nuclear capabilities, stating that they are solely intended for the protection of the nation and its people in the face of hostile threats.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Asif emphasised that Pakistan does not seek hegemony in the region and remains fully compliant with all international nuclear agreements and disciplines.

Drawing a sharp contrast, the minister expressed concern over Israel’s actions, describing them as hegemonic in nature and warning that they risk triggering widespread conflict.

“Israel’s aggressive policies are creating instability that could engulf the region and beyond,” he warned.

Asif also criticized the Western world's continued patronage of Israel, calling the country a “rogue state” and warning that such support could lead to catastrophic consequences for global peace and security.

