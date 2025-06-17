Pakistan back on track with improving economy: Nawaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were doing an excellent job

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League - N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said Pakistan’s economy is looking up, and it is now back on track for progress.

Speaking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif said special focus was being placed on health and education sectors.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were doing an excellent job, adding the federal and Punjab government are resolving people’s issues.

Pakistan is returning to the journey of development. Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation of progress and Maryam Nawaz is taking it forward. We have established hospitals for cancer and heart treatments.

Punjab government has presented Rs5,335 billion tax-free budget, with a reasonable allocations for health and education sectors.

