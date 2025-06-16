268 Pakistani pilgrims return from Iraq via special flights

Foreign Ministry confirms safe arrival of flights in Karachi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The repatriation of Pakistani pilgrims from Iraq is currently underway, with 268 individuals having returned safely through special flights.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two flights have successfully landed in Karachi and Islamabad, carrying the returning pilgrims. The ministry is actively coordinating with Iraqi Airways and other Iraqi authorities to ensure the safe return of the remaining pilgrims.

The spokesperson also advised all pilgrims to stay prepared for travel on short notice, as repatriation efforts are being carried out swiftly and in an organized manner.

The Foreign Office emphasised that comprehensive measures are being taken to facilitate the safe and orderly return of all Pakistani pilgrims from Iraq, and it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation.