Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz stresses importance of blue economy in national growth

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 19:46:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday emphasized that the role of the blue economy could not be brushed aside in Pakistan’s development journey.

Speaking at the soft launch of the second edition of the International Maritime Expo and Conference in Islamabad, the prime minister said the country’s future lies in tapping the full potential of its maritime sector.

He called the upcoming conference a promising step towards economic progress, adding that the Pakistan Navy stands as a pillar of national defence.

"Whether it was the 1965 Operation Dwarka or recent regional tensions, the Pakistan Navy has proved its mettle every time," he remarked, praising the force for its professionalism and unwavering commitment.

Referring to a recent multinational naval exercise, he said, “Participation of over 60 countries is a sign that Pakistan’s resolve is rock solid.”

He noted that with over 1,000 kilometers of coastline and three operational ports, the country holds a strategic position in the region.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry also addressed the ceremony, saying that the Blue Economy and conferences like this one are key drivers of trade and investment.

“We are laying the groundwork for stronger international economic ties,” he added.

Addressing the audience, ACNS Commodore Ahsan Ali Khan highlighted that the importance of the Blue Economy had grown rapidly, and Pakistan, due to its location, must not miss the boat in this global race.