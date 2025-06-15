Pakistan evacuates 450 pilgrims from Iran amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan evacuates 450 pilgrims from Iran amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions

Our embassy in Iraq is in constant communication with Pakistani pilgrims

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 16:38:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Amid renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran over the weekend, Pakistan has successfully evacuated 450 pilgrims from Iran, with further evacuations expected from both Iran and Iraq.

On Friday, Israel launched targeted airstrikes in Iran, reportedly hitting nuclear facilities and killing key personnel, claiming the action was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons—a claim Tehran has long denied, insisting its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed via a post on X that the government is actively working to ensure the safety of Pakistani citizens in the affected areas.

He stated that 450 Pakistani pilgrims had been evacuated from Iran, with arrangements underway for the safe return of Pakistani students, starting with a first group of 154.

“Our embassy in Iraq is in constant communication with Pakistani pilgrims stranded due to airspace closures,” Dar said. “Efforts are ongoing to ensure their safety and facilitate their evacuation.”

In light of the evolving regional situation, the Government of Pakistan is taking necessary measures for the welfare and safety of Pakistani nationals:



- Evacuation of 450 Pakistani

Zaireen from Iran has been facilitated as of yesterday.



- Arrangements are being made for the… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 15, 2025

The Foreign Office’s Crisis Management Unit remains operational around the clock and can be reached at +92 51-9207887 or via email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Dar added that Pakistani embassies in the region are coordinating closely to support nationals and pilgrims.

Following the initial Israeli strikes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed all relevant agencies to provide maximum support for the protection and return of Pakistani citizens in the region.

The Foreign Office has also urged Pakistani pilgrims to reconsider travel to Iran and Iraq given the deteriorating security conditions.