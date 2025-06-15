Fazl urges govt to facilitate traders

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the business community plays a vital role in the country’s development and progress, and the state should ensure their protection, facilitation, and respect.

During his visit to the residence of Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh in Karachi, Fazlur Rehman met prominent industrialists including Sultan Chawla, Javed Bilwani, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab, Arif Habib, and others.

Addressing key figures from Karachi’s business and industrial sectors, he stated that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and that traders are the backbone of the economy. He emphasized that the trader community is crucial to national development and must be given due protection and dignity by the state.

The JUI chief noted that his party has always maintained a strong and principled relationship with the business community. He added that Islam prioritises peace and a prosperous economy in both national and communal life, and peace means safeguarding human rights.

The event was also attended by Allama Rashid Soomro, Engineer Zia ur Rehman, Maulana Nasir Mahmood Soomro, and Sami-ul-Haq Swati.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s important meetings in Karachi are ongoing, and he is scheduled to address the JUI Sindh Digital Media Convention tomorrow.