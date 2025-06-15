India, Israel fail to get Pakistan on FATF's grey list: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that despite all conspiracies by India and Israel, they failed to get Pakistan included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

In a post on social media platform X, Asif stated that a meeting of FATF’s sub-body, the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG), was held, where it was decided not to place Pakistan on the grey list. During the meeting, China took a clear stance in support of relief for Pakistan.

He added that Turkiye endorsed China’s position, while Japan also fully backed Pakistan as it is the co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Group.

He said if viewed realistically, Pakistan has fulfilled all FATF requirements, and there is no justification for it to remain on any list. He termed it a major victory for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to strengthen its global standing with growing international confidence.

Sources said India’s diplomatic delegation made strenuous efforts to have Pakistan reinstated on the FATF grey list during the latest meeting. However, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan under its "enhanced monitoring" process instead of grey-listing, dealing a significant blow to India’s agenda.

The FATF decision marks a complete failure of India’s objectives. During the meeting, China openly supported Pakistan, advocating for relief, while Turkey and Japan also extended their full backing.

Sources revealed that following Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, India intensified its attempts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, with the Indian intelligence agency RAW leading a propaganda campaign. RAW established a disinformation lab in New Delhi aimed at misleading the international community about Pakistan through fabricated narratives.