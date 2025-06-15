Iran launches another missile attack on Israel

Iran fires 40 ballistic missiles

Updated On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 02:15:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - The two countries have been striking each other since Friday, fueling fears of a wider conflict that could draw in the United States and other major powers.

Israel and Iran launched renewed waves of attacks on each other late on Saturday, as leaders of both countries vowed to intensify their attacks despite international pleas for de-escalation.

Earlier, Iran’s state TV said on Saturday that “heavy and destructive” attacks against Israel were expected within the coming hours, as the Israeli military continues its air campaign and talks between Tehran and the US over its nuclear programme were cancelled.

The development comes a day after nearly 80 people, including top army officers, were killed while civilians were among over 300 wounded in Iran as a result of Israel’s strikes on military sites and private residences, according to the country’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani.

Israelis began moving to bomb shelters and safe rooms after the authorities instructed the public to remain near protected areas, signaling an incoming attack from Iran.

At the same time, residents and witnesses in locations across Tehran reported hearing loud explosions and air defenses going off back to back, in what appeared to be an Israeli offensive against Iran.