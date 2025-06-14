Omar Ayub joins investigation in New Town Police case, submits written statement

His lawyer handed over the written statement to Investigating Office

RAWALPINDI – (Dunya News) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has joined the investigation in connection with the November 24 arson and vandalism case registered at New Town Police Station, following a court order.

After the directive from the Anti-Terrorism Special Court, Omar Ayub submitted a written statement to the investigating officer through his lawyer.

In his statement, Omar Ayub maintained that he belongs to a family with a political and democratic mindset and that the over 90 cases filed against him across the country are baseless and politically motivated. He affirmed that he has been appearing before the courts in all such cases.

Omar Ayub stated that the current case is based on false and fabricated allegations, asserting, “I believe in peaceful protest and have never been involved in any act of arson or vandalism. I am innocent.”

His lawyer handed over the written statement to Investigating Officer Rashid of the New Town Police Station within the court premises.

