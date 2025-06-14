Khawaja Asif urges Muslim nations to unite against Israel, calls for OIC summit

'If we remain silent and disunited today, then everyone will be targeted eventually'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said all Muslim countries must unite to confront Israeli aggression.

He expressed it while addressing a session of the National Assembly. He said Israel attacked Iran last night, targeted its military installations, and martyred its military leaders.

“In this entire situation, Israel is not acting alone,” he remarked.

He said Iran is a neighboring country of Pakistan and “we have centuries-old relations”.

“In this time of trial, we stand by Iran in every way. We will protect Iranian interests. Iranians are our brothers, and their grief and pain are shared.”

Israel is targeting Yemen, Iran, and Palestine—therefore, unity in the Muslim world is essential, he emphasised and warned: “If we remain silent and disunited today, then everyone will be targeted eventually”.

He emphasized that a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Corporation (OIC) should be called and that all Muslim nations must unite to confront Israel.

He highlighted that even non-Muslim populations in the West are protesting against Israel. “Their conscience has awakened—unlike the Muslim world,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also stated that Pakistan has stood firm on its position since day one. It has neither recognized Israel nor established relations. In recent years, a few Pakistanis visited Israel, but he refrained from discussing how they went or who facilitated them.

He urged all Muslim countries should sever ties with Israel. Israel's hands are stained with the blood of Muslims, and such hands should be rejected.

Khawaja Asif said India had paid a heavy price for attack Pakistan. The Indian leadership was humiliated, and India’s false image before the world collapsed, he said.

“Our armed forces' strength and the public’s resolve made this possible—we brought an enemy five times our size to its knees,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also admitted that inflation exists but questioned how much the rate has slowed. He noted the stock market has reached 125,000 points.