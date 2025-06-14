Budget made to please international financial institutions: Sheikh Rashid

Budget made to please international financial institutions: Sheikh Rashid

AML leader said that Israel has violated international laws by attacking Iran

Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 11:06:26 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that the federal budget has been made not for the poor people, but to please international financial institutions.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), the former federal minister said that the federal budget is not for the poor, but a budget of debt. “When the person presenting the budget himself says it’s a debt budget, then what more can I say?” he remarked.

Criticising the current government's economic policies, he reiterated that the budget serves the interests of international financial institutions rather than those of the common people.

Speaking on the current regional situation, the AML leader said that Israel has violated international laws by attacking Iran, an act that the Pakistani nation strongly condemns.

He further stated that every Muslim in Pakistan stands with Iran in its struggle against Israel. “We believe Iran is on the right side, and we should openly support it. Every child in Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Iran, and a retaliatory strike is Iran’s right,” he added.