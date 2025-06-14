In a first, LHC orders withdrawal of vehicles from grade 20, 21 officers

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – In a historic move, Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum, has implemented a significant reduction in government expenditures for the first time in the 150-year history of the LHC, setting a new precedent for financial discipline within the judicial system.

Under this groundbreaking decision, government vehicles allocated to officers of Grade 20 and 21 will be withdrawn and replaced with a fixed monthly allowance for fuel and maintenance.

A formal monetization policy has been launched for this purpose, and its notification was issued following the approval of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum.

According to the policy, Grade 20 officers will receive a monthly allowance of Rs. 65,960, while Grade 21 officers will be given Rs. 77,430 for fuel and vehicle maintenance. A decision regarding allowances for Grade 19 officers will be made in consultation with the Finance Department.

Sources indicate that this step is expected to save millions of rupees monthly, which were previously being spent on the fuel and maintenance of government vehicles.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of revising the policy that currently provides a motorcycle and 50 liters of petrol to peons who have served for five years.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum is not only committed to the timely delivery of justice to litigants but is also promoting transparency and austerity in the judicial system through administrative reforms.

The legal community has also praised this initiative. Advocate Chaudhry Naseer Kamboh of the Supreme Court remarked that this move not only reduces the burden on the national treasury but also represents a practical step towards the swift delivery of justice.

Former President of the Supreme Court Bar, Ahsan Bhoon, termed the decision an excellent administrative step in light of the country’s economic situation and stated that other institutions should follow this example.