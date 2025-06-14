World Blood Donor Day being observed today

Pakistan Pakistan World Blood Donor Day being observed today

This year, 2025, the World Blood Donor Day theme is "Give blood, give hope: together we save lives".

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 05:36:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - World Blood Donor Day is being observed today (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness about the need of safe blood and blood products to save lives.

World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14th. This date was chosen to honor the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian biologist and physician who discovered the ABO blood group system, which is crucial for safe blood transfusions.

This year, 2025, the World Blood Donor Day theme is "Give blood, give hope: together we save lives". This theme highlights the life-changing impact of blood donors, honours community and unity, and motivates both new and regular donors to help save lives.

World Blood Donor Day was established in 2004 by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The day was created to raise global awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products, and to recognize the contribution of voluntary, unpaid blood donors in saving lives.

Over the years, World Blood Donor Day has become a significant event in global health, with various activities and campaigns organized around the world to promote blood donation and honor those who give the gift of life.

World Blood Donor Day is an international observance dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of blood donation and to thank voluntary blood donors for their life-saving contributions. This day highlights the critical need for safe blood and blood products, which are essential for medical treatments, surgeries, and emergency care. It also aims to encourage more people to become regular blood donors to ensure a sufficient and safe blood supply for those in need.

World Blood Donor Day is an annual event that celebrates the generosity of blood donors and underscores the vital role they play in healthcare systems worldwide. Donating blood is a simple, yet powerful act of solidarity that helps save millions of lives each year. The day also serves as a platform to promote voluntary, unpaid blood donation and to address challenges related to blood availability and safety, especially in developing countries where blood shortages are common.

