Pakistan's airspace operating smoothly despite regional tensions

Says international flights are facing no obstacles

ISLAMABAD (APP): Despite rising tensions in the region, Pakistan’s airspace remains fully operational and continues to be effectively used by international airlines, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The authority confirmed that international flights are facing no obstacles while transiting through Pakistani airspace. “There are no disruptions in air traffic flow. All international and domestic flights are being managed smoothly and safely,” the statement said.

The assurance comes amid growing regional instability, which has raised concerns about aviation safety in the area. However, officials emphasized that Pakistan’s airspace is being managed professionally and efficiently.

“The additional air traffic due to rerouting from nearby regions is being handled in a professional and routine manner,” the Authority added. “Through effective airspace management, we are ensuring the safe and smooth flow of increased air traffic.”

Aviation experts note that Pakistan’s geographic location makes its airspace an important corridor for international flights, particularly between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Maintaining operational stability under tense circumstances is a key achievement, both in terms of safety and regional connectivity.

The Pakistan Airports Authority reassured passengers and airlines that all necessary measures are in place to ensure uninterrupted air travel and the safety of all flights passing through its skies.