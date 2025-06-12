Azma Bokhari says Punjab budget will be completely tax-free

Thu, 12 Jun 2025 16:19:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 will be entirely tax-free, with special relief measures for salaried individuals.

Speaking at a press conference, Bokhari praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, stating that Punjab has set new standards in cleanliness, education, and public welfare. She confirmed that the tax-free budget will be presented in the Punjab Assembly on June 16.

“The salaried class will receive significant relief,” she said, adding that those outside the tax net must be brought into it. She revealed that the Chief Minister rejected multiple tax hike proposals from various departments to protect public interest. “With Maryam Nawaz in charge, the people of Punjab will not face hardship,” Bokhari asserted.

Highlighting the success of the "Suthra Punjab" (Clean Punjab) initiative, Bokhari said the program has led to a revolutionary change in hygiene standards across the province, inspiring other provinces to follow suit. “Some provinces were discomforted by this progress. It doesn’t take 15 or 16 years to deliver change, just one year of commitment is enough,” she added.

She also claimed Punjab is progressing rapidly, and the government has brought visible improvements in the education sector over the past year. “This reflects our belief in practical, results-oriented governance,” she concluded.