'Children are my red line': CM Maryam says no room for child labour in Punjab

'Children should be holding pens, books and laptops in their hands rather than tools and bricks'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed her government's commitment to eradicating child labour in the province.

She stated this in a message on World Day against Child Labor Day, addng that the child labour is a tragedy for humanity.

She stated unequivocally that “children are my red line” and that forced child labour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Punjab chief minister said children should be holding pens, books and laptops in their hands rather than tools and bricks.

“We envision a Punjab where every child will gain knowledge, instead of doing labour to shape the future of the nation,” she added.

Highlighting the grim reality that child labour still persists even in today's modern age, the chief minister described the practice as a painful truth and a serious concern for any responsible society.

“If we cannot protect the innocence of childhood today, we risk building a future without educated and responsible citizens,” she warned.

She further explained that child labour is not just a social issue but a grave threat to the future of entire generations.

The Punjab government, she said, is taking concrete steps to ensure the safety and well-being of children across the province.

“Punjab is the first province in the country to implement a comprehensive Child Protection Policy,” she announced.

In a landmark initiative, Punjab has also established the province’s first “Virtual Child Safety Station”, a digital hub aimed at protecting children’s rights and offering timely intervention in cases of abuse or exploitation.

