Budget 2025-26: Hafiz Naeem slams tax burden on salaried class

Updated On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 15:43:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the salaried class paid Rs499 billion in taxes last year, yet continues to be unfairly targeted. He urged the government not to impose any further burden on this segment of society.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, he criticised the recent salary hikes for the National Assembly Speaker and Senate Chairman, pointing out that ministers like Khawaja Asif remain silent on the issue.

He accused both the government and opposition of focusing solely on increasing their own salaries and perks while neglecting the suffering of the poor and middle class.

He further said that the current budget overlooks key sectors such as education, health, and law and order, while the government endlessly chants “tax, tax.”

Hafiz Naeem demanded the withdrawal of taxes on solar systems and called for genuine relief for the public.

Highlighting economic concerns, he stated that 110 million Pakistanis live below the poverty line. Education is becoming increasingly expensive, and despite promises of an "education emergency," nearly 29.2 million children remain out of school, while corruption in ghost schools continues unchecked.

He noted that the current growth rate has dropped to just 0.45%, a result of anti-farmer policies. Cotton cultivation has declined by 30%, which poses a serious threat to the agricultural sector. Despite repeated promises, electricity prices have not been reduced, and no progress has been made regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Hafiz Naeem warned that the government has admitted to a revenue shortfall of Rs. 1,500 billion and is planning to impose an additional Rs. 500 billion in taxes. He suggested that by halving interest payments and curbing corruption in the FBR, the tax system could be improved and the public provided relief.

He concluded by reaffirming that Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to fight for public issues and mobilize people against a system that only serves the elite’s interests.

