Pakistan on path to recovery, no room for setbacks: Ahsan Iqbal

Slams PTI for undermining national progress

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan is undergoing a national turnaround and progressing rapidly.

He emphasised that the country has faced many setbacks in the past, but there is no room for failure in its current trajectory.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, Ahsan Iqbal stated, “We do not need any certificate from PTI today. The stock market and international financial institutions are testifying to Pakistan's economic improvement.”

He highlighted major economic indicators, noting that inflation has dropped from 38% to 4%, and the policy interest rate has fallen from 23% to 11%.

Criticising PTI, he said, “The Pakistani nation is no longer fooled. People have stopped believing in PTI's claims.”

He also accused PTI of aligning with anti-state narratives, claiming that, “India is making statements against Pakistan's military, and on the other hand, PTI is echoing the same tone. PTI is acting like India’s proxy.”

He alleged that PTI is even calling for protests during Field Marshal Asim Munir's foreign visits.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that this is a critical moment for Pakistan and urged all stakeholders to act responsibly, warning that there is no room for political chaos during the country’s economic recovery.

