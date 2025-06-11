KP's development budget to rise by Rs114bn in upcoming fiscal year

Rs29 billion allocated for the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

Wed, 11 Jun 2025 17:49:20 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The budget documents of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, set to be presented on June 13, are obtained by Dunya News.

According to the documents, KP’s development budget will increase by Rs114 billion — from Rs414 billion in 2024-25 to Rs528 billion in the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed allocation includes Rs195 billion for the Provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP), Rs45 billion for local governments, and Rs33 billion for the merged districts' ADP.

Additionally, Rs50 billion will be earmarked for the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), Rs175 billion for foreign project assistance, and Rs29 billion under the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).