Post-Hajj operation: First flight carrying pilgrims land in Islamabad

Pakistan

The minister appreciated the efforts of government and said more facilities to be given next year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The first post-Hajj flight from Saudi Arabia - PK732 - has arrived at the Islamabad airport.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry received the pilgrims at the airport. Also, officials from Ministry of Hajj, Civil Aviation and relevant departments were present.

The minister appreciated the efforts of government and said it has provided the best possible facilities to the pilgrims. He said Saudi Arabia also provided the praiseworthy facilities.

In the next year, minister said the government would provide even better facilities while adding it was religious as well as national duty to provide facilities to the pilgrims in this sacred journey.
 

