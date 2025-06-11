Senate session to continue until June 20

Besides other business, the session would take up discussion on finance bill 2025-26.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) on Tuesday decided that the ongoing Senate session will continue until June 20, 2025.

A meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, extensively reviewed the legislative agenda for the 351st Senate session.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz and Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Attaur Rehman, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.

The Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider briefed the committee about the upcoming session.

