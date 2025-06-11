Reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

Punjab government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of three provincial secretaries.

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 04:44:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of three provincial secretaries in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a notification, Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (PAS/BS-21), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Home Department was transferred with immediate effect and posted as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department.

Capt. (Retd.) Asad Ullah Khan (PAS/BS-21), transferred and asked to report Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further order.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi (PAS/BS-21), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Cooperatives Department was transferred with immediate effect and posted as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Home Department.

